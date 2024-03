Survivors

So good to see these Hellebores dancing... there was a lot of dead leaf debris round about so I hope they don't suffer from the cold.

Three good things

1. Up early, laundry out to dry and gardening before breakfast.

2. Two big bags of debris for the recycling centre garden bin.

3. Afternoon tea with a good friend. He doesn't get out so much now but a lovely young relative is taking care of him. Good to catch up.