Blue bay

We stopped off for a little while at Spey Bay on our way home today.

It's so spectacular with the extensive stretches of pebbles and shingle and amazing views across the Moray Firth, to the north and west. Glad of sunshine but it's also pretty impressive in rain!!

Three good things

1. A lovely breakfast and a fine drive home.

2. All tidy on arrival... worth the busy days before we left.

3. Pops of 💜 crocuses in the garden.