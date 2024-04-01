Previous
Playful pause in the park by sarah19
Playful pause in the park

A lovely sunny walk after lunch in the city.
I'm sure the flowers will be even more special with a few days of sunshine.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
881% complete

