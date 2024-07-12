Previous
At the Maritime Museum by sarah19
At the Maritime Museum

We had an afternoon in Aberdeen.... took the boys in the train and met up with their parents for pizza before coming home.
I love visiting the Maritime Museum as the sea and ships are part of my heritage on my Dad's side of the family. And though I don't sail or swim I love watching from the edge.
For the boys it was all rather far removed from their little lives, living at a distance from the oceans. Not the best photo but good to record the event.
Three good things
1. A good tidy up in the kitchen before going out.
2. Very enjoyable pizza and great staff.
3. Grandma chat....I find myself remembering so many things about growing up and just let myself talk about them now to our grown up kids and partners. Hopefully they can pass on some of the details to their youngsters but if not.. well I've enjoyed remembering 😄
Sarah Bremner

