Rescued

We've had such a battering of rain recently and some winds too 😞 but yesterday I rescued some flowers from the border under the sitting room window.



Three good things

1. A speedy shop with David. One trolley, several bags... got round it very quickly!!!

2. A tennis afternoon. Well done to the tall winner....I was really behind the short one who did so well too!!

3. Prep for tomorrow's lunch done...... David &Jenn did dinner tonight 👍