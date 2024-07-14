Previous
Next
Sweet peas in a Chinese vase. by sarah19
Photo 3315

Sweet peas in a Chinese vase.

The fragrance is delightful and the vase is one of a pair which Jenn gave us when we were over in China and we forgot to bring home!
Love the shape. 💛
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Delightful…..that’s a perfect vase for a small posy.
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise