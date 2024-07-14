Sign up
Photo 3315
Sweet peas in a Chinese vase.
The fragrance is delightful and the vase is one of a pair which Jenn gave us when we were over in China and we forgot to bring home!
Love the shape. 💛
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4819
photos
45
followers
65
following
909% complete
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
Pat Knowles
ace
Delightful…..that’s a perfect vase for a small posy.
July 18th, 2024
