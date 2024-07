Home again. Another whirl of a weekend full of special times.The sweet peas at the patio are so fragrant and I've added a blossom from one of the hydrangea plants..... all in a CRM mug - Charles Rennie Mackintosh. We visited 'The Hill House' on Sunday and it was wonderful. Re-inspired something inside from earlier years.Here's a link if you'd like to explore.Three good things1. Ready for the journey soon after breakfast.2. Sunshine all the way home.3. Special sausages from our local butcher for dinner.... request from Connor and Finnley 😀