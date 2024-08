To read.....to listen

This book was a gift from Allan for my birthday in 2019 when it was quite new. I read quite a lot of it but.....life took over and it was put away in my 'library drawer'.....

Last week when friends were here Trish said she would like it.....so I gave her my copy to read.... and found it on Audible to listen to. Amazing what's possible!

Three good things

1. Loving the listening options

2. Making connections....

3. Looking forward to getting my copy back before too long 😂😂