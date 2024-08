A lovely day out

We drove to Crathes Castle this morning, just to have an outing!

After lots of rain recently it was beautiful and so good to recognise places we hadn't been to for a while.

Three good things

1. The tour guides were brilliant and really enjoyed their story telling.

2. Gorgeous garden areas though there's a lot of work going on.

3. Delicious lunch and a gorgeous new jumper at Milton of Crathes area.