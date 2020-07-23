Previous
Broken pipe...good memory... by sdutoit
Photo 570

Broken pipe...good memory...

This pipe must be more than 100 years old. My late husband used to say it was his grandfathers. Broken, but I think the wire piece is unusual.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
