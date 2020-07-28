Sign up
Photo 572
Sparrow
A sparrow came to feed.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
5
2
365
Canon EOS 60D
28th July 2020 3:32pm
bird
,
sparrow
Casablanca
ace
Ooh lovely processing, he really stands out.
July 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful capture on that stump....your sparrow is more colourul than our little brown sparrow.
July 29th, 2020
