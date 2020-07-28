Previous
Sparrow by sdutoit
Photo 572

Sparrow

A sparrow came to feed.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Casablanca ace
Ooh lovely processing, he really stands out.
July 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful capture on that stump....your sparrow is more colourul than our little brown sparrow.
July 29th, 2020  
