Photo 1205
Happy New Year
I decided to start my long drive home again on New Year's Day as I felt the roads would be quiet today. This was one of the doggie stops to allow the doglets to stretch their legs, relieve themselves, and have water on the 10 hour drive today
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
365
365
SM-G930F
SM-G930F
Taken
1st January 2020 1:05pm
