Lockdown Sunset

Sometimes if I see clouds like this out my kitchen window I will dash off to the river if I can, but now that we're in a very strict lockdown this is all I can see of the sunset for the time being.



It's been a busy day today. Received a bit of work from NZ today. Work has become scarce, which means income is scarce, so I am very grateful to have been too busy to have spent time setting up photos...