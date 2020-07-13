Stormy

Monday 13th: - Yes indeed the expected cold front made landfall last night. Wind was picking up quite a bit by 10pm and I saw on the weather service warnings we were expecting gusts up to 100km/h, so I decided to go outside onto my patio and "batten down the hatches". Moved my glass top outdoor table right up against a wall to be in the lee of the wind. Took all the patio chairs to my garage (with no thought of the possible danger of walking around outside alone at night!) Moved all my tall wooden giraffes etc. indoors as well so they wouldn't fall and break - and more importantly so there was nothing to be blown down onto the glass of the table. Thank goodness I did that as I awoke to find a bougainvillea as tall as my roof had been blown down in the night. Went out during rolling blackouts and a lull in the rain to get a few shots while I bought the necessary bread and milk.