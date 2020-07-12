Sign up
Photo 1390
Beautiful beautiful Blue Eyes
Sunday 12th July. It's been luverly weather for the ducks (and geese) just lately as we get the first decent rains in years. Another cold front will be making landfall tonight.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th July 2020 11:28am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such great detail
July 14th, 2020
Margo
ace
Good duck/Geese face!!
July 14th, 2020
