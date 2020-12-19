Previous
Summer Holiday by seacreature
Summer Holiday

I am going on a summer holiday
No more working for an hour or two ...
... everybody has a summer holiday
doing things they always wanted to ...

Just next time I chill in the pool for a bit I must remember my sunglasses so my poor sensitive eyes aren't all squinched up against the glare of the sun off the hot paving
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Desi

@seacreature
bkb in the city
Nice selfie
December 19th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Life is good! Enjoy!
December 19th, 2020  
