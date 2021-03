Bokkom Laan

Been sitting with a pile of sheets from my holiday apartment waiting to be washed and ironed since Monday when my guests left and I went in to clean. But with work having come in from NZ there was no time to do it myself so I took the linen off to the local laundry to be done for me, and then a quick detour to Bokkom Laan on the way home for a few minutes of photos ... don't often go to Bokkom Laan as it is on the opposite side of town to where I normally like to do my shopping