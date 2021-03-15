Sign up
Photo 1586
Cloudy
The dry dock seems to be busy all the time with one trawler after another. The storm clouds make a nice change in background from the usual bright blue skies, but unfortunately we didn't get any rain with those clouds
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1588
photos
37
followers
13
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th March 2021 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close