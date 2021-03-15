Previous
Cloudy by seacreature
Photo 1586

Cloudy

The dry dock seems to be busy all the time with one trawler after another. The storm clouds make a nice change in background from the usual bright blue skies, but unfortunately we didn't get any rain with those clouds
15th March 2021

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
