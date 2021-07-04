Dirty Washing

I have been sick with bronchitis so have remained tucked up in my nice warm bed the past few days while it has rained down outdoors day after day. But today we had a bit of sunshine and I was feeling a little better this morning, so I dressed up like an eskimo with beanie and scarf and warm windcheater over my jersey, and ventured out for some fresh air. With the river having brought a lot of topsoil down from farm banks upstream, and the stormy wind and rain conditions, the normally flat, calm, mirror surface ocean looked like dirty water tumbling around in the washing machine.