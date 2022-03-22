Previous
BokkomLaan by seacreature
BokkomLaan

Those were the days my friend
We thought they'd never end
We thought they'd last, forever and a day...

Nightcafe Creator rehash of an old photo taken back in 2016. There is my late husband Don sitting at the table with his back to us
22nd March 2022

Desi

Photo Details

Wylie ace
lovely memory and rendition.
March 22nd, 2022  
