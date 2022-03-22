Sign up
Photo 1905
BokkomLaan
Those were the days my friend
We thought they'd never end
We thought they'd last, forever and a day...
Nightcafe Creator rehash of an old photo taken back in 2016. There is my late husband Don sitting at the table with his back to us
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Wylie
ace
lovely memory and rendition.
March 22nd, 2022
