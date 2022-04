Budding

I bought myself a teensy little leucospermum (pincushion protea) because I couldn't afford a "protea" protea - and besides they are both indigenous to the Western Cape. I have been watching it like a hawk and keep thinking it is getting buds when it is just new leaves, but this time I am pretty certain these must be flower buds. Can't wait to see them develop. This gardening lark is really quite exciting