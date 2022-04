Tecoma

or Cape Honeysuckle

I just love these plants. So tough and water wise. The birds and the bees love them. And they flower just about all the time. I have 3 different colours in my garden. This one was my least favourite colour as the orange and red seemed much more vibrant, but this is the one that has become a favourite - it is always covered in bunches of flowers like this. And the birds seem to prefer this one over the others