Backyard

My backyard. Yes surrounded by walls and roofs, and the washline which for me is a necessity, but I have tried to make it a pleasant and colourful place to relax in. The salmon coloured Tecoma featured yesterday is that shrub behind the washline. The plant behind my chair is a rich orange coloured Tecoma, but it doesn't get enough sun in winter time so is not flowering well at the moment. The pink rose that features often in my photos is at the back wall with only one flower on it at the moment