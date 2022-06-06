Previous
Juvenile Seal
Photo 1983

Juvenile Seal

I went to the butcher at the harbour this afternoon for shin to make some nice hearty winter warmer soups (the butcher really is much cheaper than buying meat at the supermarket - R89/kg for shin vs R115/kg at the supermarket). Of course I couldn't resist stopping for a few photos of the only fishing trawler not out at sea. A gentleman approached me and told me in very gutteral Afrikaans about the "Robbe" which I know are seals, so I followed him and found this one juvenile sunning himself. The gentleman told me the mother had just been there as well. Isn't it wonderful when complete strangers come to inform one about things they think you will find interesting.
6th June 2022

