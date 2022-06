Good morning

Bit of a boring before sunrise photo - same empty stand along the river but without the same drama in the skies. But it is my only photo for today taken while walking the dogs. Had such a wonderful, positive day and felt like a million dollars. Was taken out for a long breakfast by a very dear friend, and didn't even look at or answer my phone, let alone take any photos... one of those times when it is more important to just be with the person you are with.