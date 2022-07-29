Previous
I have no idea by seacreature
Photo 2021

I have no idea

... what kind of bird this is nor from which country it originates. It doesn't look like anything I recognize from South Africa? But it did sit still watching me for long enough to indicate it would like to have its photo taken
Desi

Amarante
.. and very nice of you to oblige and give us this amazing photo! Is it a purple roller?
August 1st, 2022  
Desi
@amarante Thank you. I believe you could be right! I am not familiar with this particular bird, but when I looked up Purple Roller on Google I see it is from Sub Saharan Africa so it just shows how ignorant I really am about our own birds!
August 1st, 2022  
Amarante
@seacreature Nooo... I just beat you to google that's all!
August 1st, 2022  
Desi
@amarante hahaha
August 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, such gorgeous colours.
August 1st, 2022  
