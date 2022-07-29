Sign up
Photo 2021
I have no idea
... what kind of bird this is nor from which country it originates. It doesn't look like anything I recognize from South Africa? But it did sit still watching me for long enough to indicate it would like to have its photo taken
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
5
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2023
photos
44
followers
13
following
554% complete
View this month »
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st July 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Amarante
.. and very nice of you to oblige and give us this amazing photo! Is it a purple roller?
August 1st, 2022
Desi
@amarante
Thank you. I believe you could be right! I am not familiar with this particular bird, but when I looked up Purple Roller on Google I see it is from Sub Saharan Africa so it just shows how ignorant I really am about our own birds!
August 1st, 2022
Amarante
@seacreature
Nooo... I just beat you to google that's all!
August 1st, 2022
Desi
@amarante
hahaha
August 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, such gorgeous colours.
August 1st, 2022
