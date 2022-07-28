Sign up
Photo 2021
Breakfast Time
Breakfast time is tv time and there is no way I can compete for her attention when there is Peppa or Bear to look at. But Laura (in the high chair) and Baby (lying on the table) always have to be next to her whatever she is doing
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2025
photos
44
followers
13
following
554% complete
View this month »
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st August 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
