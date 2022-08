Keeping up with the big kids

Madison still has a good few inches to grow before she could even reach these parallel bars, never mind start swinging on them or hanging upside down, but when she spied the bigger girls playing on the bars she became desperate to try it out. Her arms and torso is strong enough that she could hang there after her dad let go of her, and lift her legs up at right angles to her body, keeping them completely straight. But only for a few minutes.