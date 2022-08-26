Previous
Max by seacreature
Photo 2045

Max

Haven't taken the dogs out on our daily walk for ages. Been under so much stress with my property sale that I am on a knife edge and have hardly even touched my camera. But this morning I decided I have to try and fit in a walk as it will do me good to just get out with the dogs and try and get back to some semblance of normal.

I am a country bumpkin and not a savvy negotiator. That was always Don. He understood contracts and negotiations. And we used to discuss every big decision (and every small one too, even the purchase of a pair of shoes!) so now I am paying school fees in the university of life while I learn to do this on my own. Signing a contract under the advice of an estate agent I thought was my friend. Notice that the word "thought" is past tense.
narayani
Oh Desi that all sounds very stressful. I hope it all sorts itself out to your advantage. Which property are you selling? (Lovely pawtrait)
August 26th, 2022  
