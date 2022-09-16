Sign up
Photo 2064
Friday Night
Out walking doglets in the freezing cold evening, although I must be honest, it has been a lovely warm sunshiny day
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2064
photos
40
followers
13
following
565% complete
View this month »
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th September 2022 6:36pm
