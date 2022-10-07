Sign up
Photo 2082
On the road again
Half way up Van Rhyn's Pass - a good place to stretch the legs with the doglets and have a walk around
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2085
photos
40
followers
14
following
571% complete
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th October 2022 9:47am
Diana
ace
One can see forever from there, safe travels.
October 10th, 2022
