Time Traveller

Filling in an empty day. This week has been a bit crazy trying to organise my life around stage 5 and stage 6 loadshedding, but I found a bit more time on Saturday afternoon so took a photo of the snack I had just prepared for myself. Too early for dinner, and my lunch in the middle of loadshedding felt a bit like it was missing something as I had to just take what I had in the fridge - cucumber and tomato with some cubes of cheese. So the egg now we have electricity again kind of makes me feel more full.
Diana ace
Lovely shot and reflection. You should get yourself a portable gas burner from Builders Desi, they are not expensive at all. We have 2 and I could not manage without ;-)
December 10th, 2022  
