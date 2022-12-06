Time Traveller

Filling in an empty day. This week has been a bit crazy trying to organise my life around stage 5 and stage 6 loadshedding, but I found a bit more time on Saturday afternoon so took a photo of the snack I had just prepared for myself. Too early for dinner, and my lunch in the middle of loadshedding felt a bit like it was missing something as I had to just take what I had in the fridge - cucumber and tomato with some cubes of cheese. So the egg now we have electricity again kind of makes me feel more full.