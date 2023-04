Kite Surfer

Another trip to Langebaan to collect the sewing machine and overlocker I had left with the Elna technician last week to be serviced. So I popped along to Pearly's Beach again to see if there was any action. It was actually awful there - unpleasantly windy - so I only stayed for a couple of shots. And besides there were only a handful of kite surfers braving these conditions.