Late Afternoon Walk by seacreature
Late Afternoon Walk

... but not late enough for sunset. It just didn't work out that way between other commitments. I found I struggled more to get a reasonable exposure so perhaps I need to make myself go out more at times like this to get in some practice?
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
614% complete

