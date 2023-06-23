Previous
Mugg & Bean by seacreature
Photo 2316

Mugg & Bean

Took Maddy out for some jungle gym fun at Mugg & Bean where I could have a bottomless coffee and she had a coke and ice cream in between playing on the outdoor equipment.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
