Yesterday

No photos again today. I am still not fitting a lot into my days but I have made a start in selling or disposing of the contents of a 2 bedroom apartment that has been moved into my house when I got a tenant who needed immediate occupation just before I went to Johannesburg. So I can barely move around in my own house now with all the extra furniture, bedding, etc., but today a set of 6 dining room chairs went and I was left with a bit of much needed cash in their place. It did mean getting them dusted and cleaned up nicely to show after advertising them. Next is to decide which beds I should keep and which I should sell as I now have an extra 2 bedrooms worth of beds and dressing tables to dispose of.