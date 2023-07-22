Previous
Yesterday by seacreature
Photo 2339

Yesterday

No photos again today. I am still not fitting a lot into my days but I have made a start in selling or disposing of the contents of a 2 bedroom apartment that has been moved into my house when I got a tenant who needed immediate occupation just before I went to Johannesburg. So I can barely move around in my own house now with all the extra furniture, bedding, etc., but today a set of 6 dining room chairs went and I was left with a bit of much needed cash in their place. It did mean getting them dusted and cleaned up nicely to show after advertising them. Next is to decide which beds I should keep and which I should sell as I now have an extra 2 bedrooms worth of beds and dressing tables to dispose of.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise