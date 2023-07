Back home again

Spent a couple of days driving home this past week. Just drove to get to my destination each evening without stopping for photos along the way. And then have spent a bit of time unpacking, packing stuff away, and sleeping a lot. Although my face is doing pretty well and people who don't know the extent of my injuries probably wouldn't guess, I think the "bump on my head" has affected me more than I cared to admit as the 2 day drive home really took it out of me this time.