Trying to get back to normal by seacreature
Trying to get back to normal

Was a nice day today without that bitter, biting cold wind which makes my head feel sore, so I took the dogs out for a walk again for the first time since my fall. I must be honest, I was a little apprehensive but all went okay.
25th July 2023

Desi

