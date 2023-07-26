Pruned

I pruned my rose bushes at the beginning of this week and these were the flowers on them at the time. With the icy conditions we are having I am amazed there were even any flowers at all when I returned home from Johannesburg. I have no idea how to prune anything, but the article I was reading on the internet said to cut them back by half or two thirds of their size. Two thirds seemed a little radical so I cut them down to half the height and then thinned out all the branches going in to the centre. Hopefully the roses will respond well to my amateur attempt