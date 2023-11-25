Previous
Baby Dove by seacreature
Photo 2442

Baby Dove

This little fella took up residence on a tallish plant pot on my front verandah this morning. Fortunately the dogs didn't notice it and harass it, so I hurried them past and then kept the front door closed most of the day to stop the dogs going out front without me there - last thing I wanted was for Max to get hold of a little bird that can't yet fly. Late afternoon it finally left. Dogs are still shut out of going out front because I saw the little guy walking on the lawn. Hopefully by tomorrow it has found its wings and can move up into a tree.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo
November 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful detail!
November 25th, 2023  
Desi
@jeremyccc @koalagardens Thank you
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise