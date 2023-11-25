Baby Dove

This little fella took up residence on a tallish plant pot on my front verandah this morning. Fortunately the dogs didn't notice it and harass it, so I hurried them past and then kept the front door closed most of the day to stop the dogs going out front without me there - last thing I wanted was for Max to get hold of a little bird that can't yet fly. Late afternoon it finally left. Dogs are still shut out of going out front because I saw the little guy walking on the lawn. Hopefully by tomorrow it has found its wings and can move up into a tree.