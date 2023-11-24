Sign up
Photo 2441
The Cormorant Flight
Thousands upon thousands of cormorants fly up river every evening to roost, and then downriver to the ocean every morning. For me it is always quite mindblowing to imagine the sheer numbers of birds making the trip
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th November 2023 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nature is amazing in every way
November 25th, 2023
Desi
@koalagardens
it sure is, isn't it
November 25th, 2023
