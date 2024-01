Breaking Up

This used to be my favourite jetty up until I came back from Jo'burg in January and found it looking like this! Now I daren't step foot on it, although I notice the fishermen still seem to use it.



A pall of smoke is hanging over the entire area due to serious veld fires in the region. It has been so very hot and dry lately that the bush is like tinder, and I think the awful wind we had yesterday didn't help with getting fires under control.