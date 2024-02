Luke

I didn't get any decent pics of the grandsons surfing. In fact I didn't even see Keagan surfing as he was too worried about waiting for his girlfriend to arrive, but at least I got a few shots of Luke on his body board before I had to start the long drive back to the doggie hotel, and then back home again (arriving just in time to put my car in the garage before loadshedding! I can't open my garage door during loadshedding)