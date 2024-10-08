Sign up
Photo 2681
Go Away Bird
Grey Loerie early in the morning while I was sitting outside on my balcony having my coffee before getting involved in the busy-ness of the day ... taking Maddy to school, then cleaning house etc.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
