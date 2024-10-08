Previous
Next
Go Away Bird by seacreature
Photo 2681

Go Away Bird

Grey Loerie early in the morning while I was sitting outside on my balcony having my coffee before getting involved in the busy-ness of the day ... taking Maddy to school, then cleaning house etc.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise