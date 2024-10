A daddy and his daughter

I awoke to the sound of Maddy playing Barbie Dolls with her daddy at 5am this morning so "mommy could have a Sunday morning lie in." When I went downstairs at 6am he emerged from under the dining room table fort with blue eye shadow, blue painted nails, and a barbie doll. Then my daughter went out for a girls lunch and Barry swam with Maddy, gave her lunch, and then put Roxette on and danced with Maddy. So lovely to watch