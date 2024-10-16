Painting

The part of me that strives for perfection (that I know I can't achieve) really struggles with letting Maddy paint without boundaries. I love clean pure colours (just like I like to have separate piles of veggies on my plate), but Maddy seems to be happiest when she gives up on colours and puts her fingers in the paint pots and just mixes it all together. (I allowed it this time as these little pots were starting to dry out so I had every intention of throwing them away after this painting session anyway)