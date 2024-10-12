Clay Cafe

It has been a busy week for me but today my daughter took us to this place called Clay Cafe where you select a piece of pottery to paint and then leave it there to be baked and collect it in about a month's time. I haven't done any painting myself since I was at school about 50 years ago, so I must admit to feeling somewhat inadequate painting my simple little design. Had no idea it would be so difficult, especially around the curves of the bowl. I didn't attempt the bee that I had traced in as I struggled with getting the paint to behave as I wanted it. LOL. I believe my colours will be a lot more vibrant after it is baked. Can't wait to see the outcome at my next visit to Jo'burg