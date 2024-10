Tortoise

I took Maddy to the crocodile and reptile park after I picked her up from school this afternoon. She sure is growing up. Last time we went she was petrified of the tortoises that wander around freely, but this time she was actually persuaded that it was safe to scratch the back of one of the smaller tortoises. She is still a bit apprehensive about the very big ones, but at least didn't run away from them