Olympics by seattlite
Olympics

Another capture of the Olympics. This shot was taken a couple of days ago in the late afternoon. I was standing on the lower walking trail above Lincoln Park beach. Have a great weekend.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Laurie E Wilson ace
Lovely shot Gloria!
January 18th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot with great layers.
January 18th, 2020  
Sally Ings
Beautiful scenery
January 18th, 2020  
