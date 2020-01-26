Sign up
Photo 2063
A couple and their dogs.
This candid was taken at Green Lake two days ago on a rainy, overcast day. Thanks for stopping by.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2069
photos
210
followers
224
following
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
Beautiful candid, love the misty vibe.
January 26th, 2020
Fisher Family
A lovely candid shot - fav!
Ian
January 26th, 2020
